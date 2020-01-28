 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Kirkland’s $4.9-billion purchase of Detour Gold wins shareholder approval

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Shareholders at both Detour Gold Corp and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd have voted definitively in favour of Kirkland's acquisition of Detour.

The $4.9-billion acquisition was announced in November.

Initially received with shock on the part of many of Kirkland's shareholders, over the past few months, the company managed to win over the skeptics.

The deal sees Kirkland, the most profitable senior gold miner of the past five years, acquire Detour, a single asset miner that has long struggled to mine gold profitably.

By buying Detour, Kirkland will see its average cost to mine an ounce of gold rise, but its reserves will go up materially. Replacing depleting reserves is one of the biggest challenges gold company faces, and goes a long way to explaining why mergers and acquisitions have come roaring back in the gold industry.

Over the past few years, senior gold miners have aggressively started consolidating again, after about seven years of sitting on the sidelines. Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Mining have collectively acquired US$16-billion worth of assets since the fall of 2018.

The buyside has also been encouraging single asset miners to seek out suitors. The singletons are struggling exponentially more than seniors in attracting capital, and are widely seen as far too risky for many investors. As part of a larger and better diversified senior, single asset miners generally become a much more attractive investment proposition.

Related topics

