Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
KKR to buy Emera’s indirect minority stake in Canadian energy transmission project for $1.19-billion
Reuters

Private equity firm KKR KKR-N would acquire Canadian energy firm Emera’s EMA-T indirect minority stake in the Labrador Island Link (LIL) clean energy transmission project for $1.19-billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Commissioned in 2023, the LIL is a 1,100-kilometer high voltage transmission line that delivers renewable energy to Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and beyond.

The transaction, which is expected to close on or about June 4, is made of $957-million in cash and $235-million for taking over Emera’s obligation to fund the rest of the initial capital investment.

Proceeds from the deal will be used to reduce Emera’s debt and support its investment opportunities in its regulated utility businesses, the companies said.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Tickers mentioned in this story

Study and track financial data on any traded entity: click to open the full quote page. Data updated as of 28/05/24 4:00pm EDT.

SymbolName% changeLast
KKR-N
KKR & Company LP
-0.42%105
EMA-T
Emera Incorporated
-1.73%47.7

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe