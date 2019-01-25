 Skip to main content

Report on Business Lebanon signs deal with Russia’s Rosneft to upgrade, operate oil storage

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Lebanon signs deal with Russia’s Rosneft to upgrade, operate oil storage

BEIRUT
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Lebanon has signed a deal with Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft, to upgrade and operate storage installations in the country’s northern city of Tripoli.

Lebanon’s outgoing energy minister, Cesar Abi Khalil, told reporters Friday that Rosneft will manage storage operations.

Abi Khalil says they will start with the development of 450,000 metric tons of capacity, likely to be expanded to 1.5 million metric tons in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

The facilities were built about 90 years ago and were used to store oil shipped through a pipeline from the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Since the 1980s, they have been used to store diesel for local markets.

Abi Khalil says there are plans to rehabilitate the Kirkuk pipeline.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter