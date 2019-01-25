Lebanon signs deal with Russia’s Rosneft to upgrade, operate oil storage

Lebanon has signed a deal with Russia’s largest oil company, Rosneft, to upgrade and operate storage installations in the country’s northern city of Tripoli.
Lebanon’s outgoing energy minister, Cesar Abi Khalil, told reporters Friday that Rosneft will manage storage operations.
Abi Khalil says they will start with the development of 450,000 metric tons of capacity, likely to be expanded to 1.5 million metric tons in the future.
The facilities were built about 90 years ago and were used to store oil shipped through a pipeline from the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.
Since the 1980s, they have been used to store diesel for local markets.
Abi Khalil says there are plans to rehabilitate the Kirkuk pipeline.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.