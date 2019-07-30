 Skip to main content

Leviathan investors considering development of offshore LNG facility

Reuters
Open this photo in gallery

The SSCV Thialf crane vessel lays the newly-arrived foundation platform for the Leviathan natural gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, about 130 kilometres west of the coast of the Israeli city of Haifa.

MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/AFP/Getty Images

The partners in the Leviathan field off Israel’s Mediterranean coast are considering building a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility to enable LNG exports, Delek Drilling said on Tuesday.

The partners, which include Delek and Noble Energy, signed agreements with Golar LNG Ltd and Exmar NV to receive plans for a FLNG facility. The aim is to enter into a long-term agreement with one that will finance, build, operate and maintain the facility if a final decision is made to go ahead with the project.

The facility will allow liquefaction of natural gas at a capacity of 2.4-5 million tons per year. According to the plan being examined, processed natural gas will be piped from the Leviathan production platform to the FLNG facility which will be located offshore Israel, where the gas will be liquefied and transferred to LNG vessels.

“Liquefying the natural gas from Leviathan will enable us to transport it worldwide, thus reaching new export markets, mainly in Europe and in Asia,” Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu said.

Leviathan, with 22 trillion cubic feet of reserves, is one of the world’s largest gas discoveries of the past decade.

