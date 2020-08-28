 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Losses on Alberta oil-by-rail deal prompt questions

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Crude oil and other petroleum products are transported in rail tanker cars on a Canadian Pacific Railway train near Medicine Hat, Alta., on Sept. 6, 2018.

Larry MacDougal/STRLMD

The Alberta government is less than halfway through offloading a series of oil-by-rail contracts from its books onto the private sector, a process it was planning to have done by the end of March, the month after Canadian crude exports via rail hit a record high.

Since then, those shipments have plummeted. The province has already paid $866-million to the private sector to offload the contracts, signed as part of a $3.7-billion deal in February, 2019, under the then-NDP government. Alberta’s fiscal update Thursday earmarked another $1.25-billion to cover the cost of divesting the rest of the contracts.

The crude-by-rail deal would have seen the province lease thousands of railcars to help bolster consistently low prices for oil in Alberta by increasing export capacity, shipping 120,000 barrels a day by Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway.

Story continues below advertisement

The idea was to open up much-needed capacity for oil exports by rail while generating revenue for the province. But Jason Kenney – then the opposition leader – said the plan was risky and bound to lose money. He promised to rip up the contracts if the United Conservative Party won the provincial election, which it did that spring.

Energy Minister Sonya Savage told The Globe and Mail on Thursday that her government has so far handed off contracts covering 50,000 barrels a day of crude by rail capacity to the private sector, leaving 70,000 still to go.

“The NDP government should have never entered these deals and forced this type of risk onto the Albertan taxpayer. It was a terrible gamble with taxpayer dollars,” Ms. Savage said in an e-mail.

Canadian exports of crude oil by rail reached a record high of 412,000 barrels a day in February, but then plunged almost 90 per cent by June to an eight-year low, as North American fuel demand remained weak due to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rail shipments of oil in June fell to about 42,820 barrels a day, down from 58,000 in May and 156,000 in April, according to the Canada Energy Regulator.

Ms. Savage said given that low, the program would have run at a loss of between $2.3-billion and $2.7-billion if the government had run it instead of offloading contracts onto the private sector.

Mr. Kenney said in February his government had reached agreements for 19 contracts for railcars, loading and unloading, logistics and other services. Those contracts cover the full 120,000 barrels of capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

However, Ms. Savage said not all transfers of the contracts have actually been finalized, with delays due to COVID-19 and the international energy price war.

In February, Mr. Kenney said the province would lose $1.3-billion from the sale of oil-by-rail contracts. In Thursday’s fiscal update, that number ballooned to $2.1-billion.

NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips said Friday the loss amounts to “one of the worst management failures in Alberta history.”

She also accused Mr. Kenney of trying to mislead Albertans by claiming the contracts were all transferred in February.

“That is an astonishing failure of accountability, and I think shows the extent to which we need some better answers on what happened in 2019-20,” she said.

Alberta’s projected deficit for this year rocketed to a record $24.2-billion in Thursday’s fiscal update, with royalties stemming from non-renewable resources such as bitumen and natural gas expected to drop to their lowest point in more than four decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies