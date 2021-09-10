 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Energy and Resources

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Lundin Mining CEO Marie Inkster to exit post at year’s end

Niall McGeeMining reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Marie Inkster, Lundin Mining Corp’s chief executive officer of only a few years, is stepping down due to “personal reasons.”

Toronto-based Lundin, one of Canada’s biggest base metals companies, announced in a news release that Ms. Inkster will give up the CEO position at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Peter Rockandel, current senior VP, corporate development and investor relations with the company. Ms. Inkster will remain with Lundin as an adviser until the end of 2022.

The news of Ms. Inkster’s impending departure comes as the company grapples with problems at its biggest copper mine. This year, the company surprised investors by cutting both its short and long-term production forecast at the Candelaria copper complex in Chile due to issues with grade and problems at the mill. Amid a boom in copper prices, Lundin’s shares have fallen by 35 per cent since mid-April.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Inkster became CEO in 2018 after Paul Conibear left. The appointment of Ms. Inkster was particularly notable because she is one of the few female mining CEOs in Canada. An accountant by training, Ms. Inkster entered the mining industry in 2002, taking a finance position at nickel miner Lionore Mining International Ltd. She joined Lundin in 2008 as vice-president of finance and was promoted to chief financial officer in 2009. When she was named CEO of Lundin she was only 47 years old.

Since Ms. Inkster became CEO, the company lost a bidding war for copper miner Nevsun Resources Ltd. but later bought the Chapada copper and gold mine in Brazil from Yamana Gold Inc. for $1-billion, a transaction that was lauded by analysts. Lundin, which has operations in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Sweden gets most of its revenue from copper but also mines zinc, gold and lead.

The company was founded by Adolph Lundin and his son, Lukas, in the 1990s. In a statement Lukas Lundin thanked Ms. Inkster for her contributions and said the company has a “bright future” due to the solid foundation built during her time at the company.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies