Lundin Mining CEO Marie Inkster to exit post at year’s end

Marie Inkster, Lundin Mining Corp’s chief executive officer of only a few years, is stepping down due to “personal reasons.”

Toronto-based Lundin, one of Canada’s biggest base metals companies, announced in a news release that Ms. Inkster will give up the CEO position at the end of the year and will be succeeded by Peter Rockandel, current senior VP, corporate development and investor relations with the company. Ms. Inkster will remain with Lundin as an adviser until the end of 2022.

The news of Ms. Inkster’s impending departure comes as the company grapples with problems at its biggest copper mine. This year, the company surprised investors by cutting both its short and long-term production forecast at the Candelaria copper complex in Chile due to issues with grade and problems at the mill. Amid a boom in copper prices, Lundin’s shares have fallen by 35 per cent since mid-April.

Ms. Inkster became CEO in 2018 after Paul Conibear left. The appointment of Ms. Inkster was particularly notable because she is one of the few female mining CEOs in Canada. An accountant by training, Ms. Inkster entered the mining industry in 2002, taking a finance position at nickel miner Lionore Mining International Ltd. She joined Lundin in 2008 as vice-president of finance and was promoted to chief financial officer in 2009. When she was named CEO of Lundin she was only 47 years old.

Since Ms. Inkster became CEO, the company lost a bidding war for copper miner Nevsun Resources Ltd. but later bought the Chapada copper and gold mine in Brazil from Yamana Gold Inc. for $1-billion, a transaction that was lauded by analysts. Lundin, which has operations in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal and Sweden gets most of its revenue from copper but also mines zinc, gold and lead.

The company was founded by Adolph Lundin and his son, Lukas, in the 1990s. In a statement Lukas Lundin thanked Ms. Inkster for her contributions and said the company has a “bright future” due to the solid foundation built during her time at the company.

