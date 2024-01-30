Marathon Petroleum MPC-N beat quarterly profit estimates on Tuesday as the top U.S. refiner was aided by sustained demand and lower costs, which helped offset a drop in refining margins.

Despite an increase in global refining capacity, supplies of fuel remain tight amid production cuts by OPEC+ countries and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue of $36.82-billion topped Wall Street’s expectations of $35.25-billion, according to LSEG data, backed by higher sales volumes.

Its refining and marketing margin was $17.79 per barrel for the October to December quarter, compared with $28.82 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Maintenance costs in the refining segment also fell to $299-million, from $442-million in the year-ago quarter.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon’s shares gained 2.7 per cent in premarket trading.

Last week, rival Valero Energy beat profit estimates on the back of resilient margins.

Marathon said crude capacity utilization was 91 per cent, resulting in a total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd) for the reported quarter, higher than last year.

The company reported adjusted net income of $3.98 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.20 per share.

It expects capital spending of $1.25-billion in 2024.