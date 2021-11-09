MEG Energy Corp. boosted its output forecast for the year after swinging to a $54-million profit in its latest quarter on a doubling of revenues.

The Calgary-based company said it earned 17 cents per diluted share in the third quarter, compared with a loss of three cents per share or $9-million a year earlier.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $1.09-billion, up from $533-million in the third quarter of 2020.

MEG was expected to earn 29 cents per share on $1-billion of revenue, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Adjusted funds flow increased to $239-million or 77 cents per share from $26-million or nine cents per share a year earlier.

Quarterly production increased 28 per cent to 91,506 barrels per day, compared with 71,516 bbls/d in the prior year quarter. As a result, it again increased its annual average production guidance, this time to 92,500 to 93,500 bbls/d from 91,000 to 93,000 bbls/d.

“Given what we are seeing operationally we have upwardly revised our annual production guidance and look forward to a strong finish to 2021,” stated CEO Derek Evans.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.