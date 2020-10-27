 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

MEG Energy beats expectations in Q3 with third straight quarter of losses

Calgary
The Canadian Press
MEG Energy Corp. beat expectations as it posted its third consecutive quarter of net losses on a 44-per-cent drop in revenues caused by lower bitumen production and realized prices.

The Calgary-based company says it lost $9 million or three cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a $24-million profit or eight cents per share a year earlier.

It lost $80 million in the second quarter and $284 million in the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Revenues decreased to $533 million from $958 million.

MEG Energy was expected to lose 16 cents per share on $490.2 million of revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Bitumen production fell to 71,516 bbls/d at a realized price of $39.68 per barrel, from 93,278 bbls/d at $53.37 per barrel in the third quarter of 2019.

