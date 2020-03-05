 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

MEG Energy reports $26-million fourth-quarter profit

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

MEG Energy Corp. reported a profit of $26 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $199 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to nine cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 67 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2018.

Revenue totalled $992 million, up from $520 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Bitumen production in the quarter averaged 94,566 barrels per day, up from 87,582 in the same quarter a year earlier.

MEG Energy chief executive Derek Evans says the company remains committed to driving efficiencies in its business from a financial, operational and cost perspective and will continue to direct all available free cash flow to debt repayment.

MEG is focused on in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca area of Alberta.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies