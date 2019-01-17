MEG Energy shares tumble after Husky walks away from takeover bid

MEG Energy Corp. shares skidded 35 per cent after Husky Energy Inc. walked away from a $3.3-billion unsolicited takeover bid, saying it failed to garner enough support from MEG shareholders.

MEG sank $2.98 to $5.56 Thursday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the surprising development. That represented a paring of deeper losses earlier.

Husky’s bid for the oil sands producer had been widely expected to be successful when the offer expired on Wednesday, as there had been no other bids on the table despite MEG’s search for an alternative.

“I would challenge you to find one person on the planet who expected this to be the outcome,” said Eric Nuttall, senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners LP in Toronto.

“I even threw out my MEG file, not expecting to have to revisit it.”

Husky required at least 50 per cent of MEG shares for the cash-and-stock bid to be extended, and it said that its threshold was not met, it said. The company declined to release the number of shares that were tendered.

“Given the outcome of the tender process, Husky will continue to focus on capital discipline and the delivery of the five-year plan we set out at our investor day in May 2018,” Rob Peabody, Husky’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Husky shares surged almost 13 per cent to $17.50 after the company abandoned its pursuit of MEG.

Husky announced the bid in early October, saying that MEG shareholders would be better served in a larger, more diversified company without the burden of high debt. MEG’s board subsequently rejected the offer and said investors should been given more value, given the company’s assets and prospects.

Two major factors influenced the market during the bid period, Husky said. One was the Alberta government’s implementation of mandated oil production cuts, which the company said amounted to meddling in the market. The other was Canada’s continuing inability to add export pipeline capacity.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley ordered a reduction of 325,000 barrels a day, or nearly 9 per cent, of oil production in the province, which took effect at the start of this month, as a way to deal with a glut of supplies that had built up due to tight pipeline space.

The output curbs have slashed the discount on Canadian heavy oil to levels not seen in more than a decade, and that could be generating some renewed bullishness to the MEG’s prospects, Mr. Nuttall speculated. MEG is a pure-play oil sands producer than benefits from a tight price spread between Canadian heavy and U.S. light oil. The fall in MEG shares could offer a new entry point in to the stock, he said.

MEG’s oil sands assets remain attractive, especially in the long term, but its debt levels could keep limiting gains, said Jon Morrison, analyst at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.