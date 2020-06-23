 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Michigan asks judge to shut Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in Great Lakes after anchor shifts

MACKINAW CITY, Mich.
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Hardware ready to be added to the east leg of the Line 5 pipeline sits on the ground near Mackinaw City, Mich., on June 8, 2017.

Dale G. Young/The Associated Press

Michigan’s attorney-general on Monday asked a judge to shut down a pipeline in the Great Lakes after an energy company discovered that an anchor support had shifted deep below the surface.

Enbridge Inc. insists the Line 5 pipeline itself was not damaged, and the company resumed the flow of oil and natural gas liquids in the west leg of the twin system Saturday. The east line, where the anchor support assembly had moved, remains closed in the Straits of Mackinac.

But state attorneys said both should be turned off until an independent review is conducted. They asked for a restraining order and an injunction as part of ongoing litigation between Enbridge and Attorney General Dana Nessel, who wants Line 5 permanently shut down.

“Enbridge’s prevention and detection measures have failed to prevent or detect the source of this damage, and that failure has created a risk of irreparable harm to the Great Lakes,” state attorneys said.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids used in propane from Superior, Wis., to Sarnia, Ont. A four-mile (6.4-kilometre) segment divides into two pipes that lie on the bottom of the straits, which connect Lake Huron and Lake Michigan between Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas.

Enbridge said it would vigorously oppose Nessel’s legal moves. The company said it has kept federal pipeline regulators informed of the situation since last week.

“I have directed the responsible individuals at Enbridge to ensure we provide regular and fulsome briefings to state officials and discuss current plans with your administration and with you personally, if desired,” President Al Monaco said in a Sunday letter to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

But Whitmer said Enbridge restarted the west leg of Line 5 without sharing enough information about the incident. She called it a “brazen disregard for the people of Michigan” and the safety of the Great Lakes.

Enbridge wants to ultimately put the twin pipes in a tunnel to protect them. The project was approved in 2018 before Whitmer and Nessel took office.

Line 5 delivers 65 per cent of the propane that heats Upper Peninsula homes and 55 per cent of Michigan’s propane needs, according to Enbridge. It has been operating since 1953.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

