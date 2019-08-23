 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Nebraska court to rule on state’s approval of pipeline path

LINCOLN, Neb.
The Associated Press
The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to rule on a lawsuit challenging state regulators’ decision to approve a route for the Keystone XL pipeline through the state.

The decision on Friday could clear yet another major roadblock for the project or force pipeline developer TC Energy to reapply for state approval of a new route, a setback for the company that would lead to more months of delay.

Environmental groups, Native American leaders and some landowners are seeking to overturn the Nebraska Public Service Commission’s 2017 vote to green-light the pipeline. Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve a route, but not the one the company would have preferred.

Opponents say the alternative route that was approved didn’t get the same level of public scrutiny and input as the preferred route.

