Nevsun rejects $1.5-billion bid from Lundin, Euro Sun

Canadian base metals miner Nevsun Resources Ltd. is in play.

Lundin Mining Corp. and Euro Sun Mining Inc. have made an unsolicited $1.5-billion offer for the Vancouver-based company, but Nevsun has no interest in selling.

In a release on Monday evening, Lundin said that Nevsun had rejected its $5 a share offer despite numerous attempts to do a friendly deal. The proposal, which consists of a mix of cash and shares in both Lundin and Euro Sun, represents a 31-per-cent premium compared to Nevsun’s closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Shares in Nevsun had run up more than 10 per cent in the past few trading sessions on little or no news. On Friday alone, the stock rose 8.8 per cent.

While the offer is well above Nevsun’s recent share price, it is below the level the stock traded at about three years ago.

Nevsun had a difficult year in 2017, encountering operational problems with ore recoveries and reducing its dividend.

Nevsun has two main assets – the Bisha copper and zinc mine in Eritrea and a copper-gold project in Serbia called Timok. Under the proposal, Euro Sun would gain control of the Eritrean mine, while Lundin would own and fund the development of Timok.

In a report released on Monday looking at some of the world’s most desirable copper assets, RBC Dominion Securities Inc. analyst Sam Crittenden noted that the Timok project is potentially a high-return asset.

A few years ago, Lundin tried and failed to buy Timok when it was under different ownership.

In 2016, Lundin offered US$265-million to Freeport McMoRan Inc. to buy the asset.

But Nevsun later trumped Lundin by buying Reservoir Minerals Inc. for US$365-million. Under that transaction, Reservoir had a right of first offer to purchase the asset from Freeport.

Lundin approached Nevsun on two separate occasions in February but was rebuffed. In April, Lundin came back with an offer to acquire the company’s European assets only but was also turned away. Its latest attempt is in conjunction with a partner, exploration and development company Euro Sun Mining, whose market capitalization is $79-million, compared to Lundin’s $6-billion valuation.

“After months of attempting to reach an agreement, we are disappointed that Nevsun has prevented its shareholders from considering our premium proposals,” Paul Conibear, chief executive officer of Lundin said in the release on Monday evening.

Lundin has been vocal about wanting to do an acquisition.

In 2016, it sold about $1.2-billion worth of copper assets, giving it a healthy cash hoard to play with. In 2017, the company looked at three separate deals but ultimately stayed on the sidelines. As of the end of the March, the company held $1.6-billion in cash.

TD Securities Inc. and GMP Capital Inc. are working as financial advisers to Lundin while Haywood Securities is advising Euro Sun.

