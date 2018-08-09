Nevsun Resources rejects Lundin’s $1.4-billion takeover offer

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is urging its shareholders to reject Lundin Mining Corp.’s hostile takeover offer, arguing it is too low. The Vancouver-based miner also says it has started a strategic review that may culminate in a sale of the company to a third party.

Lundin submitted a formal $4.75 all-cash offer for Nevsun late last month worth $1.4-billion.

In a release on Thursday, Nevsun said that the offer is too low and fails to recognize the value of its assets ,which include the highly-regarded Timok copper gold development project in Serbia.

Nevsun also said it has been holding discussions with several third parties regarding a possible sale of the company.

“We fully expect that superior offers or other alternatives will emerge from this process,” the company said.

Nevsun said it has received four proposals from major and mid-tier companies interested in taking a 19.9 per cent stake in the firm, three of which are at a premium to the price being offered by Lundin.

Lundin’s interest in Nevsun was first made public in May when the Toronto-based miner tabled an informal cash and stock proposal worth $5 a share in conjunction with a junior partner, Euro Sun Mining Inc. Nevsun quickly rebuffed that approach, saying it wanted only cash and a clean offer from Lundin only. After modifying its cash and stock proposal one more time, Lundin eventually ditched its junior partner and came in with an all cash offer worth $4.75. Nevsun has repeatedly said that Lundin is undervaluing its assets, which it argues have only risen in value since May. However, Lundin has made it clear it is not willing to bid against itself in the absence of another bidder.

Shares in Nevsun closed at $4.93 a share on Wednesday, well above the $4.75 offer, which indicates that investors are expecting a higher offer to emerge either from Lundin or a third party.