Canada’s Goldcorp to be swallowed by Newmont in $10-billion all-stock deal

Canada’s Goldcorp Inc. is being swallowed by United States gold major Newmont Mining Corporation in a friendly all-stock acquisition valued at $10-billion.

This is the second huge M&A deal in the global gold sector in the past few months. Barrick Gold Corp. closed its US$6-billion acquisition of Randgold Resources Ltd only a few weeks ago.

The Globe and Mail reported on Friday that Goldcorp was in talks with Newmont as it explored strategic options with its stock trading at a 17-year low. Goldcorp also talked to Australian gold major Newcrest Mining before Christmas about a deal but those talks fell apart.

Goldcorp shareholders will receive 0.328 of a Newmont share for their stock.

The 17-per-cent premium being paid is low compared to similar sized acquisitions on a historical basis. When the gold price was trading at much higher levels, takeover premiums in the 30 to 40 per cent range were common in the industry. But Barrick Gold recently broke the mold by announcing a no-premium acquisition of Randgold, which was welcomed by shareholders as a sensible solution in a difficult market.

In a press release, Newmont said the combination with Goldcorp will generate $100-million a year in cost savings.

Vancouver-based Goldcorp’s stock has been stuck in a tailspin as it has dealt with a slew of operational issues over the past few years, including gold grade challenges at some of its biggest mines. A number of big acquisitions the firm made over the past decade have also underperformed.

The combination of Newmont and Goldcorp will likely see Toronto-based Barrick will lose its title as the world’s largest gold company by production and market capitalization. Newmont and Goldcorp produced about 7.9 million ounces of gold in 2017, compared to approximately 6.6 million for Barrick and Randgold. (Full year 2018 production has not yet been reported for any of the companies.) Newmont and Goldcorp will result in a company worth about US$26.5-billion versus US$21.8-billion for Barrick.

Canada is poised to lose another major head office but Newmont will keep a regional office open in Vancouver where Goldcorp is currently headquartered. Newmont, whose head office is in Colardo, also said it will maintain a “significant Canadian presence” on the board of directors and seek a stock listing for the company on the Toronto Stock Exchange. After Barrick bought Randgold, the combination left only one Canadian director on the new board.

Newmont’s Gary Goldberg will serve as CEO of the new company but current Newmont president Tom Palmer will succeed him as CEO in the fourth quarter. Mr. Goldberg, who has been Newmont’s CEO for many years, plans to retire this year.

Goldcorp’s longtime current chairman Ian Telfer will stay with the combined company as deputy chair.