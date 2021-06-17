 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Energy and Resources

N.L.’s $505-million aid for Terra Nova oil field a sign of strength, not a precedent: energy minister

ST. JOHN’S
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

About 100 oil workers gathered outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s legislature on June 14 as part of a last-ditch effort to save the Terra Nova offshore oil field.

Sarah Smellie/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador’s energy minister says the $505-million in cash and royalty adjustments the province offered to the owners of the Terra Nova oil field represents a line in the sand and not a precedent for other oil companies to ask for money.

Andrew Parsons told reporters today that he’s thrilled the owners of Terra Nova reached an agreement in principle Wednesday night that will see it continue – at least until the fall – rather than shut it down entirely.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters his government faced “massive” pressure to buy an equity stake in the Terra Nova field, and he’s proud of Parsons for standing his ground and refusing.

Instead, the province has offered the partners a break in royalties worth $300-million as well as $205-million in cash, which comes from a $320-million federal fund given to the province last fall to boost its floundering oil sector.

By contrast, the province in December gave Cenovus Energy, formerly Husky Energy, $41.5-million from the same pot to keep its stalled West White Rose oil field extension project running for another year, at which point a decision about its future will be made.

Terra Nova minority owner Suncor Energy announced Wednesday night that instead of abandoning the oil field, its partners would restructure their shares and supply short-term funding until a decision about next steps is made in the fall.

