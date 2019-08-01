 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Nord Stream 2 operators intend to complete pipeline despite U.S. Senate bill

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Nord Stream 2 operators intend to complete pipeline despite U.S. Senate bill

MOSCOW
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A worker puts a cap on a part of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline at a construction site near the town of Kingisepp, Russia, on June 5, 2019.

Anton Vaganov/Reuters

The Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project’s operator said on Thursday it was assessing a U.S. bill passed by a Senate panel that proposes to impose sanctions on it, but said all parties involved remained committed to finish the route.

A U.S. Senate committee passed a bill on Wednesday to slap sanctions on companies and individuals involved in building the pipeline from Russia to Germany that the Trump administration says would strengthen Moscow’s economic grip on Europe.

Nord Stream 2 and another Russian gas export project, TurkStream, are designed to bypass Ukraine, Moscow’s key gas export route to Europe. Development of both is in the spotlight as a Russia-Ukraine transit deal expires this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The U.S. bill, which may affect the timing of Nord Stream 2’s construction, still needs to pass the full Senate and House of Representatives and to be signed by President Donald Trump into law.

Nord Stream 2 said in a statement on Thursday it was aware of the proposed legislation and was evaluating it.

“Western European energy companies from Austria, Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands have committed to invest almost 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) each in the project, and more than 1,000 companies from 25 countries work on it and are fully committed to seeing the project completed,” Nord Stream 2 said.

The pipeline, with an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic metres, is planned to be put in operation by late 2019, according to its original schedule. The project is still pending approval from Denmark, one of the countries it is passing.

Russia wants to strike a short-term deal with Kiev on gas transit to Europe when the current 10-year agreement expires in order to buy time to complete pipelines that will bypass Ukraine, according to Reuters sources and high-ranked officials.

Nord Stream 2 is led by Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF’s Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch Shell, Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter