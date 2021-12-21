Alan Coutts, CEO of Noront Resources, at the company's Toronto offices, on Oct., 24, 2019.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Noront Resources Ltd. has agreed to be acquired by Australian private equity firm Wyloo Metals Pty Ltd. for $617-million, but BHP Group Ltd. could still emerge as the victor in the intense bidding war for the Ring of Fire operator.

Toronto-based Noront said on Tuesday it will back Wyloo’s latest offer, and several Noront insiders have also agreed to get behind it.

Wyloo a week ago, offered $1.10 a share to acquire the Ring of Fire development company, blowing an earlier $0.75 a share bid from BHP out of the water. Wyloo’s latest proposal is more than three times higher than its original offer in the spring.

Melbourne-based BHP, the world’s biggest mining company by market value, now has five days to match Wyloo. If BHP doesn’t come back to the table, Noront and Wyloo will move to formalize the arrangement.

Under Ontario securities law, at least two-thirds of Noront shareholders have to vote in favour of the Wyloo transaction for it to be approved. Wyloo already owns 37.2 per cent of Noront’s shares, In addition, shareholders holding 10.3 per cent of Noront’s shares have backed its proposal, meaning if BHP doesn’t come back, the transaction would appear to be a fait accompli.

Situated in the remote James Bay lowlands in Ontario’s Far North, the Ring of Fire contains economically unproven deposits of minerals such as chromite and nickel. Noront controls the majority of mining concessions in the region.

Both BHP and Wyloo have raised the possibility that Noront’s Eagle’s Nest project could one day produce battery-grade nickel for the North American electric-vehicle market. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has also repeatedly pushed the potential of the minerals district.

But Noront’s early stage projects still need years of study, the investment of billions of dollars for infrastructure such as an access road into the Ring of Fire, and likely will require significant financial aid from both the federal and provincial governments.

Under Wyloo’s offer, Noront shareholders can receive cash for their shares, or elect to receive a portion in cash, and retain the rest in shares.

Perth-based Wyloo is backed by Andrew Forrest, founder of iron ore giant Fortescue Metals Group.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.