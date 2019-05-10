 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources North Dakota suing Washington state over new crude-by-rail law

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

North Dakota suing Washington state over new crude-by-rail law

Blake Nicholson
BISMARCK, N.D.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

North Dakota is preparing to sue the state of Washington over a new Washington law targeting oil shipped by rail.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law Thursday that requires a lower vapour pressure limit for crude shipped by rail than the industry standard and North Dakota requires. Inslee has made climate change a focus of his 2020 Democratic presidential campaign.

The Washington bill’s sponsor, Democratic state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, says it’s about protecting communities from explosive derailments.

Story continues below advertisement

North Dakota officials, though, say the Washington law would make Pacific Northwest refineries off-limits to the energy industry in North Dakota, which is the nation’s No. 2 oil producer.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says a federal lawsuit will be filed within weeks. He has reached out to other oil states about possibly joining as a plaintiff or offering supportive testimony.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter