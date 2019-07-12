 Skip to main content

date 2019-07-12

Energy and Resources Nova Scotia approves proposed Bay of Fundy tidal power project

Nova Scotia approves proposed Bay of Fundy tidal power project

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Another company has been granted permission to try to harness electricity from the powerful tides of the Bay of Fundy.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Energy and Mines has issued two renewable energy permits to Jupiter Hydro.

The first permit allows the company to test a one-megawatt prototype that is not connected to the electricity grid.

The second – a five-year permit for up to two megawatts – is renewable if the company meets performance standards, environmental requirements and community engagement conditions.

Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette also authorized a power purchase agreement that allows the company to sell the electricity it generates to Nova Scotia Power for 50 cents per kilowatt hour.

The project is required to obtain all other necessary approvals, permits and authorizations.

It will be located near the Fundy Ocean Research Center for Energy in the Minas Passage and will use existing electricity grid connections.

Backers have long touted the energy potential of Fundy’s powerful tides, but large-scale commercial efforts to harness them have borne little fruit so far.

“Having another company test their technology in the Bay of Fundy shows that this early-stage industry continues to grow and create green jobs in our rural communities,” Mombourquette said in a statement.

A study commissioned by the Offshore Energy Research Association of Nova Scotia says by 2040, the tidal energy industry could contribute up to $1.7 billion to Nova Scotia’s gross domestic product and create up to 22,000 full-time jobs.

Last month, Nova Scotia Power said it now generates 30 per cent of its power from renewables.

The utility says 18 per cent came from wind turbines, nine per cent from hydroelectric and tidal turbines and three per cent by burning biomass.

However, over half of the province’s electrical generation still comes from the burning of coal or petroleum coke. Another 13 per cent come from burning natural gas and five per cent from imports.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

