Nutrien sells shares in Chilean lithium company in $4.1-billion deal

Canadian agricultural giant Nutrien Ltd. is selling shares in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) to China’s Tianqi Lithium Corporation in a deal worth US$4.1-billion.

The sale of the shares was a regulatory requirement imposed by India and China stemming from the recent merger of Agrium Inc. and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., which created Nutrien.

Apart from being one of the world’s biggest lithium producers, SQM also has a fertilizer arm.

Story continues below advertisement

Nutrien is selling 62.5-million A shares in SQM but still holds 20.2-million B shares, which it intends to eventually offload.

The Potash-Agrium merger, which closed in January, was pitched as a way to cut costs by combining Agrium’s formidable fertilizer retail network with Potash’s prowess in mining.

The deal, which was announced in Sept. 2016, but took well over a year to close, came in the midst of a multi-year funk in the global fertilizer market, that had seen the price of potash fall significantly from its peak.

Nutrien said it expects to save about US$250-million by the end of this year based on cost savings from combining the two companies.