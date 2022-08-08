Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T has named Ken Seitz as its permanent chief executive as the company hopes to bring stability to the top leadership position after a period of considerable turmoil.

Mr. Seitz was appointed in January on an interim basis after the shock exit of Mayo Schmidt who was terminated after only eight months on the job. Mr. Schmidt’s predecessor, Chuck Magro, was also terminated by the board last year.

Mr. Seitz, who grew up on a dairy farm in Saskatchewan, had been tipped as a front runner for the job. Steve Hansen, analyst with Raymond James told the Globe and Mail last week that his extensive experience as the head of potash in the company, as well as his tenure as head of Canpotex Ltd. gave him an edge against many other candidates. As a known entity to the board, Mr, Seitz was also seen as a safer choice than an external candidate Mr. Hansen said.

Mr. Seitz is leading Nutrien during one of the most volatile years for the global food industry in recent memory.

Earlier in the year, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a major grain supplier, caused prices of fertilizers such as potash to rocket to near-record-high levels. In addition, sanctions against Moscow imposed by the European Union, Britain, Canada and the United States crimped exports of fertilizers and grains out of Russia, causing concerns about global food security.

“Under Mr. Seitz’s leadership, Nutrien has achieved record results, delivered bold actions in response to changes in agricultural markets, advanced the organization’s sustainability strategy and brought together key parties to help navigate unprecedented global food security challenges,” Nutrien said in a statement.

Nutrien said in June it would boost its annual potash production by more than 20 per cent, to 18 million tonnes, to help fill the void in the fertilizer market. The company, under Mr. Seitz, also last month, announced the acquisition of Brazilian retail fertilizer company Casa do Adubo S.A. as it forges ahead on an expansion into Latin America.

The company reported a net profit of US$3.6-billion for three months ended June 30, a more than doubling of earnings year-over-year. The growth was driven by robust performance in its retail and potash segments. The company, however, trimmed its full year forecast owing to weakness in the nitrogen market.

Over the past few months, the supply shortfall has eased somewhat, with Russia able to find willing buyers for its grains and fertilizers. Ukraine also recently resumed shipments of grain under a United Nations-brokered deal to help alleviate the global supply shortfall. Previously, Russia had blockaded Ukraine’s ports to prevent shipments. Ukraine is a major global producer of wheat and corn.

