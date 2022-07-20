Nutrien Ltd. NTR-T is buying Brazilian retail fertilizer company Casa do Adubo S.A. as it forges ahead on its expansion in Latin America, despite a difficult global economic environment.

Saskatoon-based Nutrien, the world’s biggest fertilizer company, did not disclose financial terms for the acquisition, but said it would add roughly US$400-million in sales and expand its reach in Brazil to 13 states from five. Since 2020, Nutrien has already made five acquisitions in the country.

Ken Seitz, the interim chief executive of Nutrien said in a statement the acquisition of privately-held Casa do Adubo will help Brazilian farmers sustainably increase crop production and feed a growing population, at a time of “global food insecurity challenges.”

Nutrien in June said it intended to boost its annual potash production to 18 million tonnes by 2025, or by more than 20 per cent, to help fill the void left by a dramatic decline in output in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. Before the war, the three countries accounted for roughly 40 per cent of global potash output.

The expansion in Nutrien’s retail unit comes about 15 months after it terminated its then chief executive Chuck Magro, who had wanted to sell the business. The Globe and Mail reported last year that Mr. Magro planned to unload the retail business to raise money for a joint venture on the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan with BHP Group Ltd.

Mr. Magro was replaced by former Nutrien chairman Mayo Schmidt. He was let go after only eight months because of a disagreement with the board over his imperious leadership style, the Globe reported.

Ken Seitz took over from Mr. Schmidt in January.

Early on in the Ukrainian crisis, shares in Nutrien spiked to a record, as analysts predicted blockbuster profits for the company amid pressures in the global food supply. But over the past few months, Nutrien like most companies exposed to commodities, has corrected, with its stock down by about 30 per cent since mid-April. That’s because many economists are now predicting a global recession.

