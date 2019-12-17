 Skip to main content

Oil majors and environmental groups hold Toronto forum to address challenges of climate change

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Some of Canada’s biggest oil companies are joining forces with environmentalists to develop policies for both the economy and the climate.

The Energy Future Forum, which is organized by the Public Policy Forum, had its inaugural meeting Monday in Toronto.

The founding members of the group include Suncor Energy, Imperial Oil and Shell Canada Ltd., as well as the World Wildlife Federation, the International Institute for Sustainable Development and representatives from the federal and Alberta governments.

The group has goals similar to those Ottawa is trying to achieve: find a way to address the urgency of climate change while accepting that the transition to entirely clean-burning fuels is not going to happen overnight.

Edward Greenspon, president of the Public Policy Forum, says individuals and investors are demanding stronger action to curb climate change.

Greenspon says the bottom line is this is too important to get wrong and governments can’t do it alone.

