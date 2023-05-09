Oil prices fell on Tuesday, relinquishing some of the strong gains of the previous two sessions, with the market cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures that will be key to the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Brent crude was down 57 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $76.44 a barrel by 1356 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 59 cents, or 0.8 per cent, $72.57.

Both contracts had gained more than 2 per cent in the previous session.

“The market is cautious today ahead of the inflation data ... With net long positions declining sharply over the last two weeks, a lot of traders are already out of the market, so volumes are low.” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) figures for April are due on Wednesday.

The Fed raised interest rates last week in what may be the last increase in its tightening cycle. It dropped guidance about the need for future hikes, with inflationary pressure starting to ease.

U.S. consumers last month said they expected slightly lower inflation in a year’s time, a report from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.

“Continued moderation of U.S. inflation, and elsewhere, is of course expected,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

“Nevertheless, the Federal Reserve remains highly focused on defeating sustained high inflation at any level.”

While oil markets fell sharply last week, prices rose on Friday and Monday as fears of recession eased in the U.S., the world’s biggest oil consumer, and some traders viewed crude’s three-week slide as overdone.

Also supporting prices, the Canadian province of Alberta declared a state of emergency over the weekend in response to wildfires that have displaced nearly 30,000 people and prompted energy producers to shut in at least 280,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, more than 3 per cent of Canada’s output.

Meanwhile, Bank of America lowered its average Brent price forecast to $80 a barrel for 2023, down from $88, saying that negative macro trends amid tighter credit conditions and higher interest rates could amplify weakness in oil demand.