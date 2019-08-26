 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Oil rises on hopes of easing U.S.-China trade tension

Noah Browning
The Globe and Mail
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Oil prices rose on Monday after the United States and China both suggested they could ease up in a trade war that has undermined the outlook for the global economy and for crude demand.

Brent was up 33 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.67 a barrel by 0850 GMT, while U.S. oil was also up 33 cents, or 0.6%, at $54.50 a barrel.

U.S. President Trump said on Monday he believed China was seeking a trade deal after Beijing contacted U.S. officials overnight to say it wanted a return to talks.

Story continues below advertisement

China’s top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, had earlier said Beijing was willing to solve the impasse through “calm” negotiations and opposed an escalation.

Concerns for the global economy have increased as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington mounted in recent days.

China’s Commerce Ministry said last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

SEB analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said the oil market was worried about “the secondary global growth effects of an upwards spiraling trade war between China and the U.S.”

“The second concern for the oil market is that ... China is now ready to wrestle with the US in the global space of oil.”

Investors were also left guessing about whether interest rates in the United States might be cut soon.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell told a symposium the U.S. economy was in a “favorable place” and the Federal Reserve would “act as appropriate” to keep the current economic expansion on track.

But concerns about a possible recession were exacerbated by data showing U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first month of contraction in almost a decade.

The Brent/WTI spread <WTCLc1-LCOc1> was at minus $5.26, after widening 60 cents to settle at minus $5.17 on Friday. The spread blew out after China included U.S. oil in its tariff moves.

U.S. energy companies cut the most oil rigs in about four months last week, with the rig count falling to the lowest since January 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling and completions.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter