Oil prices edged slightly higher after OPEC+ sources said that the producer group’s meeting on Thursday left production policy changes off its agenda.

Brent crude futures were up 67 cents at $81.22 a barrel by 1114 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 66 cents to $76.51.

Oil prices had been buoyed earlier in the day after signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on a possible start to interest rate cuts.