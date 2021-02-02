One presumed dead, two injured in accident at B.C. gold mine

One person is presumed dead and another two are injured after an accident at a gold mine in interior British Columbia.

Vancouver-based New Gold Inc. said that a mud rush occurred at its New Afton underground gold mine west of Kamloops early this morning.

The company said in a release that a contract driller is presumed dead. Two other individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries.

New Gold has suspended production at the mine site while it carries out an investigation into the accident.

Mud rushes are usually caused by a large amount of waterlogged materials penetrating cracks in an underground mine.

The New Afton mine is located about 350 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and is New Gold’s second biggest operation. It went into production in 2012 and last year produced 64,000 ounces of gold.

New Gold also operates the Rainy River mine in Ontario.

Shares in New Gold fell by 6.5 per cent in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

