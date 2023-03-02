George Pirie, Ontario's minister of mines, speaks in Sudbury, Ont., in this file photo. On Thursday, the province will introduce legislation aimed at speeding up the approval process for mines.Gino Donato/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is introducing legislation today to try to speed up mine approvals, as pressure mounts on the province to deliver on its promise to produce critical minerals to feed the electric car industry.

The changes to the provincial mining act, to be proposed Thursday, come not long after the Federal Canadian government said it was working with the provinces and territories to reduce red tape in the sector, after conceding that mine approvals take far too long. Developing a mine in Canada can take up to 25 years.

“This process is too time consuming and costly, leading to project delays and lost opportunities for Ontario’s mineral exploration and mining sector,” George Pirie, Ontario’s minister of mines, said in a release on Thursday. “We need to get building.”

Among the changes proposed by Ontario is making it easier for companies to obtain permits to mine metals from tailings, quickening up the process to shut down mines by allowing conditional closure plans, and loosening up the process around the rehabilitation of closed mine sites.

The province said that the new measures will not compromise environmental standards, and will not jeopardize the constitutional duty to consult Indigenous communities on mining projects.

The changes to the mining act will be open for public comment until the middle of next month.

Over the past few years, the Canadian and U.S. governments have made a big push to try to establish North American supply chains of critical minerals such as lithium and palladium. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the ensuing natural gas price spike in Europe last year has crystallized the dangers of relying on hostile powers for key resources. National security experts are also concerned about the dominance of China in many critical minerals. Relations between Canada and China have deteriorated in recent years, and recently The Globe and Mail reported that China has attempted to influence the outcome of Canadian federal elections.

Late last year, Ontario and the federal government gave the go-ahead for the construction of a new palladium mine in northwestern Ontario. Toronto-based Generation Mining Ltd.’s GENM-T project will feed metals to the North American and European automotive industries.

It is unclear, however, how the proposed changes to Ontario’s mining act will impact development in the Ring of Fire, the province’s highest profile critical minerals project. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has long championed the remote region in northern Ontario as one of North America’s most important minerals projects. For his mine minister, Mr. Pirie, developing the Ring of Fire is a top priority. The project, however, has been mired in the development stage since 2006, in part because of the languid pace of regulation in Canada. At the moment, there are six provincial and federal environmental studies underway that are looking at the impact of roads into the minerals district, and some are years behind schedule. That has greatly frustrated the owner of the projects, Australia’s Ring of Fire Metals, and the company has been lobbying both levels of government to try to speed up the process when there are overlapping provincial and federal studies underway.