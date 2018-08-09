Ontario Power Generation makes first expansion into the U.S.

Ontario Power Generation is purchasing 63 small hydroelectric stations in the United States for US$298-million, marking the provincially owned utility’s first expansion outside the province.

OPG reached agreement to buy Eagle Creek Renewable Energy from Power Corp. and Claridge Inc. the private investment firm of Stephen Bronfman, along with U.S,-based Hudson Clean Energy Partners LP.

“By expanding our core business with this purchase, OPG is capitalizing on a new growth opportunity by making an investment in a strategic set of hydroelectric assets that will produce an attractive return for our shareholder, the Province of Ontario,” OPG CEO Jeff Lyash said in a release Thursday.

“This acquisition will be financed without the use of taxpayer funds and will have no impact on Ontario’s electricity customers.”

Instead, the Crown corporation will finance the deal with debt backed by power purchase agreements held by Eagle Creek.

New Jersey-based Eagle Creek was founded eight years ago and now operates 63 hydro stations in 13 states, with total capacity of 213 megawatts

OPG’s acquisition comes just weeks after new Progressive Conservative government cancelled 759 renewable energy contracts in the name of cost reduction.

One of those projects – White Pines Wind – had finalized its contract and was mid-way through construction when Premier Doug Ford ordered it shut down. His government complained the final approval was given by the Independent Electricity System Operator after the provincial election campaign commenced.

In contrast, Mr. Ford has visited OPG's Pickering nuclear site and vowed to keep the plant open under its scheduled shutdown in 2024. OPG this week received a license to keep Pickering operating until 2028, but still plans to shut it down in 2024, with the added four years needed to complete the closure.

The provincial utility is currently undertaking a $12.8-billion, 10-year refurbishment of the Darlington nuclear facility, which has four reactors with capacity to generate 3,500-megawatts of power.

In a statement Thursday, OPG said that Darlington is poised to become a major supplier molybdenum-99, a medical isotope used in cancer treatment. Canadian hospitals and researchers have been importing the isotope since the federal government’s National Research Universal (NRU) reactor in Chalk River, Ont., was shut down in 2016.

OPG also released second quarter results, posting net income of $121-million compared $303-million in the second quarter of 2017, when it benefited from the sale of its headquarters.