OSC says Glencore unit made misleading statements, hid relationship with Israeli businessman

The Ontario Securities Commission alleges that Katanga Mining Ltd, and a number of its current and past officers and directors broke Canadian securities laws by making misleading financial statements and failing to disclose a relationship with a controversial Israeli businessman who helped the company win business.

The regulator is holding a hearing on Tuesday to approve a settlement agreement that is expected to lead to millions of dollars in fines for Katanga, a Toronto-listed subsidiary of Glencore PLC, a giant Anglo-Swiss metals and mining conglomerate.

Among the seven individuals that allegations have been brought against are its current chief executive officer Johnny Blizzard, former CEO Jeffrey Best and Aristotelis Mistakidis, the billionaire head of Glencore’s copper unit who was a director with Katanga until last year.

The regulator alleges that Katanga “misstated its financial position and the results of its operations” and “failed to maintain adequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting.”

Katanga owns copper and cobalt operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Much of the allegations pertain to the company’s business dealings between 2012 and 2015.

In November of 2017, Katanga disclosed that the OSC was investigating the firm and said its own internal review that the company either overstated or overvalued its copper cathode production, inventories of concentrates and ore stockpiles. A number of executives and directors resigned from the company at the time including its chief financial officer Jacques Lubbe. Mr. Lubbe is among the individuals the OSC has brought allegations against. The company also announced last year that it was restating a number of financial documents, including its consolidated financial statements for the 2015 and 2016 fiscal years.

In its statement of allegations released on Monday, the OSC said that Katanga relied upon Gertler Associates, entities associated with Dan Gertler and that doing so put the company at risk. Mr Gertler was placed on the U.S. government sanctions in 2017 after being accused of corruption in the DRC. The OSC says that Katanga used Gertler Associates to build its relationship with the DRC for services including tax matters.

Shares in Katanga were down 6 per cent in early trading on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.