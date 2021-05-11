 Skip to main content
Energy and Resources

Ottawa enters legal battle over Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
The Canadian government is formally wading into a legal battle over the future of Enbridge Line 5 pipeline, a major cross-border energy conduit for Ontario and Quebec, warning a U.S. court that Michigan’s effort to shut this down unilaterally would not only disrupt Canada’s energy security but damage bilateral relations.

“The proposed shutdown would cause a massive and potentially permanent disruption to Canada’s economy and energy security,” lawyers for Canada argue in a legal brief filed Tuesday.

“Further, such unilateral action by a single state would impair important U.S. and Canadian foreign policy interests by raising doubts about the capacity of the government of the United States to make and uphold commitments without being undermined by an individual state.”

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the pipeline to permanently cease operations by May 12 this week, citing the risk of oil spills and calling it a “ticking time bomb.” After that date, she has warned, Enbridge will be breaking the law.

Calgary-based Enbridge has defied her order and challenged it in court, saying they will not shut down the line, which carries 540,000 barrels per day. The two sides have been in mediation since April.

The Canadian government filed an amicus brief in the court case Tuesday, saying to allow Ms. Whitmer to shut down Line 5 now would severely hurt Canada’s economy and would breach a 1977 treaty meant to ensure uninterrupted operation of cross-border pipelines.

Canada has previous warned it is prepared to invoke the 1977 pipeline transit treaty – which calls for binding arbitration – and in the legal brief Ottawa said it’s already in talks with Washington about its rights under the agreement.

“Canada is seeking a mutually agreeable solution that also respects environmental and safety concerns. But neither this court nor any state court should act in a way that bypasses and undermines the treaty. This court should hold this case in abeyance pending the outcome of the treaty process,” the Canadian government’s legal brief said.

The lead lawyer acting for the Canadian government is Gordon D. Giffin, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Ms. Whitmer’s bid to shut down Line 5 was an election promise she made in the 2018 gubernatorial race and her concern is focused on the point where it crosses the Straits of Mackinac, a major waterway in northern Michigan. Her order revokes an easement permit for the strait crossing first granted in 1953.

The pipeline has never leaked oil since it began operating in 1953. But in 2010, a different pipeline operated by Enbridge, Line 6B, ruptured and released petroleum into a tributary of the Kalamazoo River, becoming one of the largest inland oil spills in U.S. history.

The Official Opposition on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately invoke the 1977 Canada-U.S. pipeine treaty. Conservative natural resources critic Greg McLean and Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said it’s time for Canada to formally seek arbitration under the 1977 pact which U.S. President Joe Biden once voted for as a junior senator.

“The governor of Michigan is trying to shut down Enbridge Line 5, regardless of the outcome of mediation and the court process, in a blatant violation of the Transit Pipelines Treaty that President Joe Biden supported as a senator,” the MPs said.

“If Line 5 is shut down, 30,000 jobs are in jeopardy across Ontario and Quebec, including 5,000 jobs in Sarnia.”

Ms. Whitmer is attracting public support from leading Democratic allies in more than a dozen states, a sign of the challenges Mr. Biden could face in trying to intervene on the matter.

Line 5 is a major energy link for Canada’s two most populous provinces. It supplies close to half of Ontario’s crude oil needs and the petroleum is used to produce gasoline and diesel for the province. It’s also a critical source of petroleum for the Line 9 pipeline that runs to Quebec and provides 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the crude oil that is used by Quebec refineries to make gasoline and other fuels.

The Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA), a U.S.-based, pro-industry advocacy group, estimated this week that a Line 5 shutdown would cost Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania a combined US$20.8 billion in economic activity and risk some 33,000 jobs. About two thirds of that hit would be to Ohio – more than four times the impact to Michigan.

Ms. Whitmer’s decision to shut down Line 5 was a “reckless and arbitrary action,” CEA Midwest executive director Chris Ventura said in a statement.

“Our region cannot afford to send people and good-paying jobs to other parts of the country. A shutdown of Line 5 would be bad for the Midwest’s economy and harmful to U.S.-Canadian relations,” he said.

“While Governor Whitmer may enjoy shutting down her state’s economy for political purposes, families and small businesses across the region and Canada deserve better.”

