Ottawa orders security review of Chinese state-owned Shandong’s bid for Canadian miner TMAC Resources

Ottawa is ordering a national security review of state-owned Chinese miner Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd’s planned acquisition of junior Canadian miner TMAC Resources Inc.
The $207-million acquisition of Toronto-based TMAC, which operates in the Canadian Arctic, was announced in May.
The security review raises more doubts about whether the transaction will close, and at the very least pushes out the timeline if it is ultimately approved.
In a release, TMAC said that if it gets approval from the government the deal would close in the first quarter of next year.
The acquisition was subject to tighter scrutiny than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In April, the Liberal government said that all foreign investments by state-owned investors, regardless of their value, would be subject to enhanced scrutiny.
Toronto-based TMAC’s sole gold mine is in Hope Bay in western Nunavut, 160 kilometres above the Arctic Circle. The mine is situated near tidewater in the Northwest Passage, a highly strategic shipping route connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific.
While a sale to Shandong could stave off financial ruin for TMAC, which has struggled to mine gold for a profit, it also raises questions about sovereignty in the Far North, national security and whether Canada should allow China to scoop up a domestic resource company at a fire-sale price.
The mine, which went into production in 2017, has grappled with myriad operational issues; hundreds of millions of dollars are needed to address its problems. With the company recently pushing out its debt obligations, it was clear it was in no position to address them.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.