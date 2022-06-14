The federal government is soliciting feedback from the public to help guide its soon-to-be unveiled critical minerals strategy, saying there is an “urgent need” to develop domestic supply chains.

On Tuesday, Ottawa released a discussion paper at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) mining conference in Toronto, that provides early insight into where support is needed, and the steps the industry needs to follow to ensure responsible investment.

Last year, Canada came up with a list of 31 minerals it deems crucial to the country’s economic security, and necessary as the world moves away from fossil fuels into cleaner energy sources. Those minerals include battery metals like lithium and cobalt, as well as potash and uranium, and a slew of rare earth metals used in the high tech, defense, and alternative energy sectors.

Canada’s push into critical minerals comes amid a North America-wide bid to bolster weak supply chains. The United States, which already has a critical minerals strategy in place, has also been vocal about the need to boost production of critical minerals, as fears of a Chinese stranglehold on supplies intensify. The Asian superpower dominates both the rare earths industry and battery metals with a stronghold on lithium and cobalt. There are fears that China could one day hold the West for ransom over critical minerals.

The federal discussion paper outlines the need to focus on certain priority minerals, like lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, and copper, as well as rare-earth elements. These minerals “offer the greatest economic growth and employment opportunities,” and support key sectors like clean technology, and advanced manufacturing, the paper said.

At the moment, Canada is an also-ran in battery metals. There are no Canadian-owned lithium mines in production, and there are no lithium refineries. Several lithium mining projects are nearing production, and Brazilian mining giant Vale Ltd. is closing in on making a decision on the construction of a major lithium refinery in Quebec. Anglo Swiss mining conglomerate Glencore PLC produces small amounts of cobalt in Canada as a by-product of nickel mining. The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the global leader in cobalt with Chinese companies owning many of the mines and the vast majority of the product being sent back to China for refining.

While Canada is far behind in battery metals, the government has recently ramped up its spending into the sector. In March, the federal and Quebec governments contributed an undisclosed amount to General Motors Co. and South Korea’s POSCO Chemical Co. Ltd. for the construction of a $400-million battery parts plant in Bécancour, Que. Ottawa and the Ontario government also committed a few hundred million dollars to Stellantis NV and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution, who intend to build Canada’s first zero emission vehicles (ZEV) battery plant in Windsor, Ont.

Ottawa also committed a further $3.8-billion in spending in critical minerals over the next eight years per the recent budget, and said it intends to use those funds to both finance new mines and bolster infrastructure in remote areas where deposits are located.

Battery metals have also become a priority, as the shift from internal combustion powered-cars to ZEVs is part of Canada’s plans to achieve its long-term international carbon reduction promises.

Quebec is by far the Canadian province with the most developed battery metals industry. Privately held Nemaska Lithium is developing a lithium mine and processing plant in Bécancour, which it hopes to have in production in 2025. Nemaska’s path to production hasn’t been easy. A publicly traded iteration of the company was forced to seek creditor protection in 2019 amid gargantuan cost overruns. Common shareholders were wiped out, including the Quebec government, which lost $80-million.

The Federal government’s final strategy paper on critical minerals will be released in the fall.

