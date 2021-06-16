Ottawa to review new, expanded coal mine projects over water contamination concerns

New and expanded coal mines that could contaminate water with an element called selenium will now automatically undergo a federal impact assessment, under new rules announced by Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson Wednesday.
Selenium is a natural element that washes out of piles of coal-mining waste rock. It can be toxic to fish populations by moving up the food chain to cause deformities and ruin their ability to reproduce. Mr. Wilkinson told The Globe and Mail that while selenium has always been an issue around coal mining, more people are registering concerns about the harm it poses.
“I think that is a legitimate concern,” he said. “I do think that part of this is certainly about environmental issues, but it’s also about saying to Canadians, ‘We’ve heard you, this is an issue of concern, and we agree that this is something that does need to be assessed.’”
While coal projects over 5,000 tonnes automatically trigger an impact assessment, Mr. Wilkinson said smaller mines also have the potential to release selenium into waterways. So now, all will be reviewed.
The assessment won’t just look at the raw amount of selenium a mine might release. It will also consider how much the element is diluted (whether it goes into a small creek or a large river, for example) and whether treatment technologies are available to reduce the amount.
The new rule will work in tandem with Ottawa’s eventual coal mine effluent regulations, for which the government plans to outline a consultation proposal this fall. The new standards will establish effluent quality standards for substances including selenium, nitrate and suspended solids.
Selenium contamination has become an increasingly hot issue over the last few years, particularly in B.C. and Alberta, which together produce more than 80 per cent of the coal mined in Canada.
“I think Albertans and British Columbians for sure would expect that those issues are considered, and that there is a requirement for projects that are going ahead that selenium levels are addressed and treated to a level that will be protective of the environment,” Mr. Wilkinson said.
In March, Teck Coal was slapped with the largest ever Fisheries Act fine after the mining giant put forward a joint submission with Environment and Climate Change Canada stating it contaminated waterways in southeastern B.C.’s Elk Valley with selenium.
Selenium contamination has also featured heavily in public concerns over a series of new metallurgical coal mines proposed for the eastern foothills of the Rocky Mountains. Metallurgical coal is used in steel-making.
In the wake of public backlash against the mine plans in Alberta, Edmonton-Strathcona NDP MP Heather McPherson in March petitioned Mr. Wilkinson to conduct a regional assessment of the impacts of all proposed coal developments and exploratory activity in southwest Alberta.
He rejected that ask, saying in a letter to Ms. McPherson that he is “satisfied that existing regulatory frameworks and ongoing planning and policy initiatives will be effective means of addressing the potential effects of these activities.”
The move to assess selenium impacts is Ottawa’s second coal policy shift in a matter of days. On Friday, the federal government said new and expanded thermal-coal mines are highly unlikely to get the green light due to unacceptable environmental risks. Thermal coal is burned to produce electricity, and accounted for roughly 30 per cent of global carbon-dioxide emissions in 2018.
Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage said last week she was disappointed that the federal government had failed to consult her province before it implemented the new rule on thermal coal mines.
Mr. Wilkinson said his government has had “conversations with the provinces about directionally where we’re going with the coal mine effluent regulations,” though the new selenium designation hadn’t been discussed in-depth.
“This is about focusing on a contaminant that we all know is a concern, in an area that is clearly federal jurisdiction - which is fish, and fish habitat,” he said.
“If people lose faith that the processes themselves are not addressing the issues, then the ability to actually have projects proceed becomes incredibly difficult.”
