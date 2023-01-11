The Cobre Panama copper mine in Donoso, Panama.Abraham Teran/The Associated Press

Panama is slamming First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FM-T for allegedly misrepresenting the tenor of their talks, saying claims of progress made in recent weeks “do not reflect the reality of the situation.”

First Quantum and Panama had toiled for more than a year before talks broke down last month, with president Laurentino Cortizo ordering the giant Cobre Panama mine in the country to shut down.

Talks picked up again around Christmas, and First Quantum CEO Tristan Pascall in a conference call on Tuesday gave the impression that an agreement was within reach.

He said that there were not that many issues to fix, and that significant progress had been made in recent weeks.

“I don’t think we’re very far away,” Mr. Pascall said of the overall status of the talks.

But Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industries said in a statement that the two are nowhere near an agreement, further apart than ever before and, and that the issues at stake are significant.

“There are more than a “few” disagreements that remain between Panama and [First Quantum]. The parties disagree on certain fundamental issues such as royalties, deductions for depletion, international measures to mitigate tax avoidance, value added tax, scope of easements, material breach, termination, and others,” the ministry said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

First Quantum’s most recent proposals " have moved the two sides further apart,” the Ministry added.

Paul Holmes, a spokesperson with First Quantum, wrote in an e-mail that the company has no further comment beyond Mr. Pascall’s remarks in the Tuesday call.

The Globe on Monday reported the details of a tentative agreement in which the Canadian miner would pay drastically more taxes in Panama than it has in the past.

First Quantum has agreed to pay Panama US$375-million for the 2022 tax year. From 2023 to 2025, First Quantum will pay at least US$375-million if copper trades above US$3.25 a pound and if its production is more than 250,000 tonnes. First Quantum has agreed to pay Panama at least US$375-million in taxes from 2026 onward, if copper trades above US$2.75 a pound and production exceeds 250,000 tonnes. The government is worried that substantial tax credits First Quantum will reduce the tab well below the US$375-million level, The Globe reported

Mr. Pascall on Tuesday said that the company has recently conceded more than US$250-million in tax credits, and agreed to limit the value of credits it would use per year from now on, in an attempt to assuage the concerns of Panama.

But he added that more fine-tuning was needed around the details of the tax credits, as well as the need to firm up legal rights that would protect First Quantum against early termination of the agreement and expropriation of the mine.

First Quantum is currently planning on closing the mine per the government’s order, but has filed an appeal in an attempt to reverse the decision.

The Vancouver-based copper miner spent US$6.8-billion building the mine. Cobre Panama started production in 2019, and is expected to remain in operation for decades.

Cobre Panama is a major engine of the Panamanian economy with roughly 40,000 people working there and the operation responsible for approximately 5 per cent of the country’s GDP.