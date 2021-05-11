 Skip to main content
Paper Excellence to buy Montreal's Domtar for US$2.8-billion in shift into U.S. market

Andrew Willis
Western Canadian forest products company Paper Excellence is moving into the U.S. market by acquiring Montreal-based pulp and paper producer Domtar Corp. for US$2.8-billion.

Richmond, B.C.-based Paper Excellence announced early Tuesday it is offering US$55.50 per share in cash for Domtar, a 37-per-cent premium to the company’s share price prior to media reports of talks between the two companies last week. The total value of the acquisition, including debt, is US$3-billion.

The deal is the latest in a series of takeovers among forest products companies that are flush with cash due to rising prices for commodities such as pulp, paper and lumber.

“This marks a major step in our global strategy of identifying well-positioned assets and positioning them for growth,” said Joe Ragan, Paper Excellence’s chief financial officer, in a press release. “We are enthusiastic about entering the American market as we continually improve Paper Excellence’s ability to serve its expanding blue-chip customer base,” said Mr. Ragan.

Paper Excellence, formerly known as Catalyst Papers, owns seven manufacturing facilities in Canada and 2,800 employees. Jackson Widjaja, a third-generation member of a billionaire Indonesian family, controls Paper Excellence and his family also owns one of Asia’s largest pulp and paper companies.

Domtar owns seven paper mills and six pulp facilities in eastern United States, Ontario, Quebec and B.C., and has 10,000 employees. Next year, Domtar plans to enter the packaging market by completing conversion of a paper mill in Tennessee to a facility that makes lightweight containerboard for cardboard boxes.

Paper Excellence’s bid for Domtar follows on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.’s $4-billion purchase of Norbord Inc., which closed in February.

Paper Excellence’s financial advisor is Barclays and its legal advisors are Latham & Watkins, LLP, McMillan, LLP, Miller Titerle LLP, and Mehigan LLP. Domtar’s investment bank is Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, while its law firms are Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt, LLP.

