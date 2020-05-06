Papua New Guinea seeks $191-million in back taxes from Barrick, Chinese partner as mining row escalates

Papua New Guinea is asking Barrick Gold Corp. and its Chinese joint venture partner to fork over $191-million in back taxes, as the world’s second biggest gold producer dukes it out in court over whether it has the right to continue mining in the country.

Late last month, Barrick said that Papua New Guinea had refused its request to renew its mining lease on the Porgera gold mine, citing environmental and other legacy issues.

Barrick subsequently took legal action against the government, filing a judicial review with the National Court of Justice in Papua New Guinea. The court ordered both sides to negotiate with an update expected on Friday.

Porgera is a joint venture between Barrick, China's Zijin Mining Group and the Papua New Guinea government. The site produced 131,000 ounces of gold in the first quarter, making it one of Barrick’s smaller mines.

In a regulatory filing alongside its first quarter results, Barrick said that it received a correspondence from the Papua New Guinea government on April 9 demanding the payment of the back taxes.

Barrick said the request, which was based on an audit of the joint venture, has no merit.

The lease on the mine expired last year, but production had continued under a court approved extension. Since then, Barrick had been in talks with government about a renewal, pledging to deliver more than half of the economic benefits to the country's stakeholders. Barrick recently put the site on care and maintenance amid the uncertainty.

Toronto-based Barrick recently defended its environmental record at Porgera, saying the Papua New Guinea Conservation and Environmental Protection Authority has regularly audited the mine and found it to be compliant.

In the first quarter, Barrick reported a net profit of US$400-million, a 260-per-cent increase compared to the same quarter last year.

The company reported adjusted earnings of US$0.16 a share, in line with expectations from analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Barrick generated US$438-million in free cash flow, roughly double what it generated in the same quarter last year.

The miner is benefitting from the recent surge in the price of gold bullion, which is trading only about 10 per cent below its all-time high in 2011. Gold has surged in part because of the massive uncertainty caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Compared to many of its competitors, Barrick’s operations have been relatively unaffected by COVID-19, with all of its major gold mines still in operation.

Newmont Corp, the world’s biggest gold producer, by comparison, was forced to temporarily minimize operations at a number of its gold mines in the quarter.

Barrick is the best-performing member of the TSX Global Gold Index, which tracks the world’s biggest gold companies. Year-to-date, Barrick’s shares have risen by 64.5 per cent.

