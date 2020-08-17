Paramount demands cash for its stake in Strath Resources after merger announced

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Energy and Resources

Register
AdChoices

Paramount demands cash for its stake in Strath Resources after merger announced

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pumpjacks at work pumping crude oil near Halkirk, Alta., June 20, 2007.

Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press

Oil and gas company Paramount Resources Ltd. is demanding a cash payout for its shares in Strath Resources Ltd. when it is merged with another private firm.

Calgary-based Paramount says neither the amalgamation nor the process followed were in the best interests of Strath and its shareholders and it is exercising its “right of dissent” under the Alberta Business Corporations Act to be bought out for fair value. It didn’t specify a price.

In 2018, Strath bought Paramount’s oil and gas producing assets in the Kakwa region of northwestern Alberta for $340 million, with half paid in cash and the rest by 85 million common shares at $2 each.

Story continues below advertisement

The deal gave Paramount 15.6 per cent ownership of Strath and a seat on its board of directors.

Analysts say it’s unlikely the fair value of the Strath shares would be the same $170 million today, given the global economic slowdown and resulting oil price retreat due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investment firm Waterous Energy Fund announced Friday that Strath would be merged with Cona Resources Ltd. to form Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Waterous said the two companies’ assets “fit perfectly together” and the combined business would produce about 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (67 per cent oil and liquids).

“Technology has disrupted the North American oil and gas industry’s historic M&A (merger and acquisition) dynamics and traditional growth-oriented operating and investing thesis,” Waterous CEO Adam Waterous said Friday in a news release.

“To capitalize on this new era, we have used an innovative investing model to build Strathcona into a scaled company which can continue to consolidate complementary businesses and/or use its free cash flow to provide dividends.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies