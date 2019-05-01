 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Petroleum Association cuts drilling forecast again as oil and gas slowdown deepens

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Petroleum Association cuts drilling forecast again as oil and gas slowdown deepens

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The Petroleum Services Association of Canada is again lowering its forecast for how many oil and gas wells will be drilled in Canada this year.

It says it now thinks just 5,300 wells will be drilled, down from a revised estimate of 5,600 wells in January and well off the pace of last year when 6,948 were drilled. It originally called for 6,600 wells in November.

PSAC CEO Gary Mar says the slowdown is due to decaying investor confidence as export pipeline projects are delayed and the federal government ponders passing Bills C-69 to revamp the National Energy Board and C-48 to ban crude exports off the northern B.C. coast.

Story continues below advertisement

The forecast arrives as well-completion firm Calfrac Energy Services Ltd. reports a $36-million first-quarter loss compared with a $3.2-million profit in the same period of 2018.

The Calgary-based company says revenue from Canadian operations came in at $131 million compared with $190 million in the same period of 2018, mainly due to lower activity and pricing.

The Canadian Association of Drilling Contractors has reported that only 36 per cent of its members’ drilling rigs were employed in the first quarter, which is traditionally the busiest time of the year in Canada as frozen ground allows access to remote backcountry drilling sites.

PetroLMI, the labour statistics information division of Energy Safety Canada, estimated recently that about 12,500 energy jobs are at risk this year due to factors including low commodity prices, a decline in investment spending and uncertainty about getting oil and gas to market due to full export pipelines.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter