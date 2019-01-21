 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Pipeline services company Shawcor to buy ZCL

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pipeline services company Shawcor to buy ZCL

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Pipeline services company Shawcor Ltd. has signed a deal to buy ZCL Composites Inc., a maker of fibreglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks, for $308-million.

Under the friendly agreement, Shawcor will pay $10 per ZCL share in cash.

ZCL shares closed at $7.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawcor says the acquisition will help expand its product and service offering.

The deal requires approval by a two-thirds majority vote by ZCL shareholders expected to be held in March.

The transaction, which is also subject to other customary conditions including court and regulatory approvals, is expected to close early in the second quarter of this year.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter