TransAlta Corp. TA-T reported a profit of $62-million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $80-million in the same quarter last year.

The Calgary-based power utility says the net earnings attributable to common shareholders amounted to 23 cents per basic and diluted share for the second quarter.

That compares with a loss of 30 cents per share for the same period a year earlier.

Revenue in the company’s quarter ended June 30 reached $625-million, up from $458-million a year ago.

TransAlta says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter was $387-million compared with $279-million a year earlier.

Funds from operations totalled $391-million compared with $220-million during the same quarter last year.