Precision Drilling revenue increases by 9 per cent as debt repayment accelerates

Precision Drilling revenue increases by 9 per cent as debt repayment accelerates

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Precision Drilling Corp. has raised its debt-reduction target for 2019 to $200-million as a result of unexpectedly strong cash flow in the second quarter.

The oilfield services company says improved pricing and cost control have allowed it to reduce debt by $124-million to date this year, faster than anticipated in its previous guidance of between $100-million and $150-million for the full year.

Calgary-based Precision Drilling’s overall financial conditions in the second quarter were improved from the same time last year.

Its net loss was reduced to $13.8-million or five cents per diluted share, from a year-earlier loss of $47.2-million or 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2018.

Revenue increased by nine per cent to $359-million, from $330.7-million.

Besides higher revenue, Precision Drilling’s second-quarter profit benefited from lower administration and restructuring expenses and lower depreciation and amortization, two non-cash expense items.

