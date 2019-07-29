Qatar Petroleum buys stake in Total’s offshore Guyana assets

Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Monday it had agreed a deal with Total to acquire a stake in the French energy giant’s two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana.
Qatar Petroleum said it will hold 40 per cent of Total’s 25-per-cent participating interest in the Orinduik block, and 40 per cent of Total’s 25-per-cent participating interest in the neighboring Kanuku.
The block’s other partners are Tullow Oil, with a 60-per-cent participating interest and EcoAtlantic with a 15-per-cent interest.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.