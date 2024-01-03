Renewable energy accounted for 55 per cent of electricity transported on German networks in 2023, taking the country closer to its climate targets, the energy regulator said on Wednesday.

Germany wants green power to account for 80 per cent of its energy mix by 2030. It has ditched nuclear power and aims to abandon most of its coal generation and use remaining gas plants mostly for grid backup.

Within renewables, offshore wind contributed a 31.1 per cent share, solar accounted for 12.1 per cent and biomass 8.4 per cent, while the remaining 3.4 per cent came from hydropower and other renewables, the Bundesnetzagentur said in a statement.

The total 55 per cent share was 6.6 per cent higher than the contribution recorded in 2022, partly due to capacity expansion as well as weather factors.

Power grids, which are consumer-funded and supervised by the agency, must facilitate the ongoing transition from central fossil fuels-based generation to millions of decentralized low-carbon production units tapping mainly into wind and sunshine.

The total load on public power networks in 2023 fell by 5.3 per cent to 456.8 terawatt hours (TWh) last year, as power production was adjusted to weaker demand and as conventional gas and coal power sources gave priority to weather-derived green power.

German energy demand is still suffering from a contraction in economic activity in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with its ensuing slump in westbound energy exports, which sent local prices rallying in 2022.

But day-ahead power prices in the wholesale market last year became more palatable for consumers, the regulator said.

The benchmark price dropped by 60 per cent year-on-year to 95.18 euros a megawatt hour (MWh), recapturing 2021 levels.