Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has approved a ban on gasoline exports for six months starting from March 1, the RBC daily reported on Tuesday, citing two sources.

The temporary export ban does not apply to the agreed volumes of supplies to the Eurasian Economic Union countries, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, RBC said.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak earlier addressed the prime minister with a proposal to introduce the temporary ban. In a letter dated Feb. 21, Novak noted that seasonal demand for the fuel will soon pick up in the domestic market.

Last September, Russia introduced a ban on fuel exports – except to Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan – in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages. Almost all the restrictions were subsequently removed by November.