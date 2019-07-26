 Skip to main content

Energy and Resources Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline challenging new EU rules in court

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline challenging new EU rules in court

MOSCOW
Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Crews work on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Russia, on June 5, 2019.

Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A Russian-led project to lay a new gas pipeline to Europe is taking the European Union to court to challenge new rules it says endanger its business model, opening a new front in a fight that has divided EU nations.

Nord Stream 2 said on Friday that it had asked the Court of Justice of the European Union to annul an EU gas directive amendment enforcing measures including a requirement for pipelines not be owned directly by gas suppliers and for at least 10 percent of capacity be made available to third parties.

The pipeline will be both owned and operated by Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, though 50 per cent of the funding is provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF’s Wintershall unit, as well as Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell , Austria’s OMV and France’s Engie.

Story continues below advertisement

EU nations passed the rules this year over shared concerns that the pipeline would deprive Ukraine of gas transit fees that are a lifeline for its economy by doubling the amount of gas that could be pumped under the Baltic Sea.

Such worries, along with concerns over the EU’s growing dependence on Russia for energy supplies, have also driven fierce U.S. lobbying against the project.

Eastern European, Nordic and Baltic Sea countries see the 1,225-km pipeline as increasing EU reliance on Moscow, while those in northern Europe, especially Germany, prioritize the economic benefits.

The new rules cast doubt over the operating structure of Nord Stream 2, which argues that it has been unfairly targeted by fast-tracked legislation to stall the project.

“The amendment was clearly designed and adopted for the purpose of disadvantaging and discouraging the Nord Stream 2 pipeline,” it said in a statement, adding that the new rules breached “EU law principles of equal treatment and proportionality.”

What could be a protracted legal battle adds to uncertainty that Nord Stream 2 will be operational by the end of the year as planned.

The project is also still awaiting a permit from Denmark to complete construction.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter