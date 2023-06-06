Shell SHEL-N said on Tuesday that it had decided to exit its home retail energy businesses in Britain, Germany and the Netherlands due to their poor returns.

Shell launched a strategic review of its European retail businesses in January, citing “tough market conditions”, shortly after CEO Wael Sawan took office.

“That review has now concluded and as a consequence, we intend to exit those businesses. A sales process is already underway, with the intent to reach an agreement with a potential buyer in the coming months,” Shell said in a statement.

Reuters reported last month that three of Britain’s largest power providers had expressed interest in acquiring Shell’s UK retail business.