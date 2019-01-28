SNC-Lavalin shares plunge on profit warning related to Saudi trade, mining project

SNC-Lavalin’s Group Inc.’s shares are down by about 20 per cent in morning trading after the engineering and construction company said it expects to fall well short of 2018 earnings forecasts.

Cost overruns and a revenue shortfall related to a mining contract awarded in 2016 will materially affect the company’s fourth-quarter performance, chief executive Neil Bruce said in a release.

“This isolated incident is unacceptable and I intend to take appropriate actions to mitigate the financial impacts for the company,” Mr. Bruce said.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, trading tensions between Canada and Saudi Arabia are having a negative impact on SNC-Lavalin’s oil and gas segment, forcing the company to take a one-time impairment charge of $1.24-billion, or $7.06 per diluted share.

SNC-Lavalin previously warned that a diplomatic dispute over human rights between the two countries could threaten its commercial interests in Saudi Arabia, where about 15 per cent of its work force is located.

“Since that announcement, relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada have further deteriorated,” the company’s release said.

SNC-Lavalin now expects its adjusted consolidated earnings for 2018 to be in $2.15 to $2.30 per share, down from an earlier forecast of $3.60 to $3.85 per share.

Over 15 per cent of SNC-Lavalin’s global work force is employed in Saudi Arabia.